A 16-year-old boy was killed Saturday in a drive-by in West Town on the West Side.

About 11 a.m., Darius Lane was on Maypole Avenue when someone in a passing silver BMW fired multiple shots at him, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Lane was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he died, officials said. He lived in West Town.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.