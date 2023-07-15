16-year-old shot, critically wounded man exiting CTA Orange Line station: police

A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting and critically wounding a man who was leaving a CTA Orange Line station Thursday night.

The juvenile faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm.

At about 11:52 p.m. Thursday, the victim, a 36-year-old man, was exiting the CTA Orange Line station in the 4900 block of South Western when the teen allegedly approached him, produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was shot twice in the abdomen and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The teen then fled the scene and was observed entering a vehicle, which was stopped by officers within moments.

The juvenile was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered from the vehicle.