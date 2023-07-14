Chicago crime: Man critically wounded after being shot while leaving CTA Orange Line station

A man is in critical condition after being shot while leaving a CTA Orange Line station Thursday night.

At about 11:52 p.m., a 36-year-old man was exiting the CTA Orange Line station in the 4900 block of South Western when he was approached by an unknown offender, who produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The man was shot twice in the abdomen and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The offender then fled the scene and was observed entering a vehicle, which was stopped by officers within moments, police said.

The offender was placed into custody and a weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

Area detectives are investigating.