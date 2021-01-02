16-year-old shot inside home in Logan Square

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday inside a home in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Someone shot the 16-year-old about 3:20 p.m. inside the home in the 2300 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Norwegian American Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Police sources said the boy is not cooperating with officers, and no one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.