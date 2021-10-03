16-year-old shot while sitting at traffic light in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while sitting at a traffic light in West Garfield Park Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 300 block of North Hamlin.
At about 4:10 a.m., police said the teen was at a traffic light in a silver vehicle when an unknown dark colored vehicle stopped next to him and occupants of that vehicle began firing a weapon in the direction of the victim's vehicle.
The teen was shot in the left calf.
He self-transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.
No one is in custody at this time.
