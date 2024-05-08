17-year-old boy allegedly shot man in Brighton Park: police
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting a man in Brighton Park last month.
The teen was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.
At about 5:23 p.m. on April 19, the teen allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 40-year-old man in the 4500 block of South Sacramento Avenue.
The offender was placed in custody and charged accordingly.
No additional information was made available.