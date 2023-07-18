17-year-old boy shot, critically wounded inside home on Chicago's West Side

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:50 p.m., the teen was inside his residence in the 1400 block of South Avers when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant exited the vehicle and fired shots, striking the victim, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The boy was shot in the back and armpit and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.