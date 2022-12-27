17-year-old boy dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound to the back

A teen boy was listed in good condition after being shot in the back Monday night.

At about 10:26 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, Chicago police said.

The boy said that he was a passenger in a vehicle and was asleep when he woke up in pain.

He was listed in good condition.

The victim has been uncooperative with officers.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.