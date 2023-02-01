17-year-old boy found shot to death on Chicago's South Side

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

Around 8:13 p.m., police say officers were responding to shots fired in the 11400 block of South Union Avenue where they discovered the teenage victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy was struck to the face and multiple times in the chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.