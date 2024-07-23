17-year-old boy shot at gas station on Chicago's South Side

A teen boy was shot at a gas station on Chicago's South Side Tuesday evening.

At about 5:34 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was inside a vehicle at a gas station in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove when an unknown offender approached him, police said.

The offender produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the back.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.