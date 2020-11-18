17-year-old boy shot in Chatham

A 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday evening in Chatham on the South Side.

He was in an alley about 5:35 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and the right side and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.