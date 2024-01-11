Two 17-year-old boys allegedly carjacked another teen at gunpoint on Chicago's Southwest Side

Two 17-year-old boys are accused of carjacking another teen at gunpoint on the city's Southwest Side last month.

Both juveniles have been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

At about 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2023, the two teens allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 16-year-old boy in the 4400 block of South Lawler Avenue.

The two were arrested Wednesday by members of the Chicago Police Department and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.