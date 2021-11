A teenager was charged in connection to a September 2020 carjacking in the West Town neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was accused of taking a vehicle by force from a 45-year-old man on Sept. 25, 2020 in the 100 block of North Western Avenue, police said.

He was arrested Tuesday in the Loop, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

