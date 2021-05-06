17-year-old charged with armed carjacking in South Deering

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night in connection with an armed carjacking in South Deering on the South Side.

The teenager was identified as the person who took a vehicle by force from a 32-year-old woman about 90 minutes earlier in the 10200 block of South Calhoun, according to Chicago police.

The boy was also found to be in possession of the woman's personal belongings, police said.

Chicago police arrested the boy at 5:33 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Jeffery.

He has been charged with a felony count of aggravated vehicular carjacking with a firearm, a felony count of aggravated robbery with a firearm, a misdemeanor count of theft and citation for possession of a replica firearm.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.