Bruce Neubauer: Chicago man reported missing from NW Side

A 23-year-old man was reported missing from his home in Portage Park Wednesday morning.

Bruce Neubauer was last seen on Sunday at his residence in the 4800 block of West Dakin Street.

Police said Neubauer could be in Norridge or near the University of Chicago campus.

He has brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs roughly 175 pounds and is 5-foot-11.

Anyone with information about Neubauer's whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.