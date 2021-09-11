17-year-old charged with armed robbery, carjacking and possessing a stolen vehicle

A 17-year-old boy faces several charges in connection to an armed robbery, carjacking and possessing a stolen vehicle.

The juvenile is charged with one count of vehicular hijacking, one felony count of armed robbery and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 17-year-old is accused of carjacking a 54-year-old man Wednesday in the 200 block of West 22nd Place in Chinatown.

Chicago police also said the juvenile robbed a 39-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 600 block of North La Salle Drive on Thursday in River North.

Additionally, the boy was in possession of a vehicle that was taken in an aggravated carjacking on July 14 in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue in Burbank, police said.

He was arrested Friday and charged accordingly.