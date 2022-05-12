Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police: 17-year-old carjacked food delivery driver at gunpoint on West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a food delivery driver at gunpoint last year in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The teen faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular carjacking with a firearm.

On Oct. 12, 2021, Chicago police say the teen was one of the offenders who allegedly took a vehicle from a 42-year-old man who was making a food delivery in the 1000 block of North Menard.

The juvenile was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.