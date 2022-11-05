17-year-old charged with carjacking, attacking 54-year-old woman in Chicago's West Loop

Chicago police said a 17-year-old has been charged with carjacking and attacking a woman in the West Loop.

Police said the unnamed teenager is facing two felony charges.

He is accused of attacking the woman on West Van Buren Street on September 3.

Police said he stole her car.

There were other people involved in the crime, police said.

The suspect was arrested on November 4.