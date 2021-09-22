17-year-old charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in Tri-Taylor

A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony charge in connection with an armed carjacking this week in Tri-Taylor on the Near West Side.

The teen allegedly took a vehicle by force from a 22-year-old woman Monday in the 1000 block of South Oakley Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

The boy was arrested Tuesday after being located inside the victim's vehicle, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

He is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Advertisement

He was due in court Wednesday.