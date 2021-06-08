17-year-old charged with shooting at crowd in Oz Park, wounding teen

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with shooting into a crowd of people last week in Oz Park and wounding one teenager.

About 7:30 p.m. June 1, the boy allegedly fired shots into a group in the park in the 2000 block of North Burling Street, Chicago police said.

Another 17-year-old boy, who was in the crowd, suffered a graze wound, according to police.

The shooter was found nearby in the 900 block of West Armitage Avenue and taken into custody, police said. A Smith & Wesson handgun was also recovered, according to police.

The boy faces one felony count each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, police said.

Neighbors gathered in Oz Park Friday to demand police and city officials do more to increase public safety in the area.

During the meeting, residents told Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) and 18th District police officers they’ve had concerns for years and complained of groups of minors drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana in the park.

The Chicago Police Department made a pledge to add more foot patrols and surveillance cameras in the area.