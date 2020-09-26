17-year-old fatally shot in Austin

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday in Austin on the West Side, several blocks away from where another young man was found dead earlier that morning.

The victim was in the alley in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue around 11:10 a.m. when he was approached by two unknown suspects who proceeded to fire shots at him, Chicago police said.

After the victim was struck in the upper torso, the two gunmen got into a light-colored vehicle and fled southbound on Leamington Avenue, police said.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Just hours before this incident, a 20-year-old man was found fatally shot nearby in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue.

No arrests have been reported in either shooting as Area Four detectives investigate.