17-year-old girl reported missing from Austin

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Camiel Jones was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday at her home in the 4900 block of Rice Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Jones is known to frequent the areas of North Avenue and 31st Street Beach.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a navy blue crop top and blue/black Jordans.

Jones is 5-foot-2, 130 pounds with long brown braids and brown eyes. She also has nose and belly button piercings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8255 or dial 911.