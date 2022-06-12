17-year-old girl seriously wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A 17-year-old girl was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The teen girl was in an alley about 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Drake Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

She suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks and legs and was transported in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Area One detectives are investigating.