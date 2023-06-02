17-year-old girl shot in Bolingbrook

A teen girl was shot in Bolingbrook Friday, prompting police to issue a temporary shelter-in-place order.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the area of Lexington Drive and Lee Lane.

She was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police were searching for two offenders described as a 16-year-old Black male wearing a brown hoodie and black pants and a 14-16-year-old Black male wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

Police believe the shooting is the result of a prearranged narcotics deal and is not random.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 5 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.

You can also submit a tip at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.