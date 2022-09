A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon.

At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said.

She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.