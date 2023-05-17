17-year-old in serious condition after Garfield Ridge shooting

A teen is in serious condition after being shot in Garfield Ridge Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12:51 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was near the street in the 4600 block of South Keating when he was approached by an unknown vehicle and an occupant from within fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the back and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.