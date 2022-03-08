17-year-old shot and killed during argument inside Englewood store

A teenager was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

The 17-year-old boy got into an argument with someone inside a business around 2:49 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Morgan Avenue, police said.

The man then pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking the teen in the armpit, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition, police said.

The teen was pronounced dead Tuesday. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police initially said the victim was 21 years old.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.