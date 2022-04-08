17-year-old shot on West Side sidewalk

A teenager was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 17-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone in a passing car started shooting, police said.

The teen walked into Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP