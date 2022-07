A boy was wounded by gunfire Saturday night while walking in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

The boy, 17, was walking in an alley in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

A bullet grazed his left calf and he was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody, police said. Area one detectives are investigating.