17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side

A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and arm, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.