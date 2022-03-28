17-year-old wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot while standing on a sidewalk Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side of Chicago.
The 17-year-old was on a sidewalk around 10:58 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Kedvale Avenue when someone inside a black sedan started shooting, police said.
The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken by a friend to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
