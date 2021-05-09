1,741 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois, 30 additional deaths

Illinois health officials Sunday reported 1,741 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 more deaths.

Officials also reported 80,843 vaccine doses were administered Saturday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The seven-day average of shots administered daily is now 73,622.

Nearly 10 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois so far, officials said.

Meanwhile, the latest cases were reported among 65,903 specimens tested over the last 24 hours, health officials said, bringing the state’s positivity rate to 2.9%.

Since the start of the pandemic over 1.3 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois and 22,223 have died, officials said.