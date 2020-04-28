18 workers at Chicago Tootsie Roll factory test positive for COVID-19

article

More than a dozen workers at a Tootsie Roll factory in Chicago have come down with the coronavirus.

The factory, which is on the city's Southwest Side on South Cicero, has had 18 cases so far.

Tootsie Roll says it is increasing social distancing at the factory and required anyone who came in contact with the employees to self-quarantine.

On Tuesday, Illinois health officials marked the highest single-day jump in deaths from COVID-19, announcing 144 more fatalities.