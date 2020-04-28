Record-high 144 people die from COVID-19 in Illinois as state total surpasses 2,000

article

Illinois health officials on Tuesday marked the highest single-day jump in deaths from COVID-19, announcing 144 more fatalities.

Officials also reported 2,219 newly confirmed cases, raising the state’s total to 48,102, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

So far, 2,125 people have died of the coronavirus in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 14,561 tests were processed, according to Illinois health officials.

The new deaths in Cook County range in age from two people in their 20s to almost a dozen people in their 90s, IDPH said.