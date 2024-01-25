18-year-old allegedly shot girl to death on Chicago's West Side: police

An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a girl to death on Chicago's West Side last year.

The man faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

At about 4:09 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2023, police say the man allegedly shot a 17-year-old girl to death in the 5700 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue.

Members of the Chicago Police Department arrested him on Tuesday and charged him accordingly.

No additional information was made available.