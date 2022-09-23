18-year-old Bourbonnais man dies after crashing car into stadium bleachers

An 18-year-old suburban Chicago man died Thursday night after driving his car through the brick wall of a football stadium in Michigan City, Indiana.

About 8 p.m., Michigan City officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard, Indiana State Police said in a written statement.

Officers pursued the vehicle at low speeds after the driver refused to stop, police said. As officers pursued the vehicle south on Washington Street, the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at Skwiat Legion Avenue.

(Indiana State Police)

Police said the driver then struck concrete pillars outside Ames Field, sending the vehicle airborne into the brick wall of the bleachers at the stadium.

The vehicle came to rest under the bleachers and the driver had to be extricated from his vehicle, police said.

(Indiana State Police)

Grant J. Grable, 18, of Bourbonnais, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Indiana State Police are investigating the crash.