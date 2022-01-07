18-year-old charged in armed carjacking in East Garfield Park
article
CHICAGO - A teenager was charged in connection with a carjacking Thursday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Matthew Flemings, 18, was arrested less than an hour after he allegedly carjacked a 44-year-old man at gunpoint in the 2800 block of West Lake Street, police said.
Police found Flemings inside the stolen vehicle and recovered a gun with a laser sight attachment, according to CPD.
Flemings was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
He is due in bond court Friday.
Advertisement