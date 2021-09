18-year-old charged in Irving Park armed carjacking

An 18-year-old man has been charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint Sunday in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

Jayden Williams allegedly took a car by force from a 56-year-old man in the 3600 block of North St. Louis Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was arrested later Sunday in the 3400 block of West Congress Parkway, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Jayden Williams, 18. (Chicago Police Department)

Williams was charged with a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Advertisement

He is due in bond court on Monday.