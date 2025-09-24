Chicago teen charged in armed robberies of 3 men, police say
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old has been charged with multiple felony counts of armed robbery, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Johnny Anderson, 18, of Chicago, has been charged with three felony counts of robbery with a firearm and one felony count of attempted robbery with a firearm.
Anderson was arrested on Wednesday around 10:55 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Archer Avenue.
He was identified as an offender who participated in the armed robbery of a 39-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man in the 2800 block of W. 59th Street on Feb. 20.
Anderson was also identified as an offender who participated in an attempted armed robbery of a 41-year-old man in the 6500 block of S. Laflin Street on Feb. 1.
Johnny Anderson, 18
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.