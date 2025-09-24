Chicago teen charged in armed robberies of 3 men, police say

The Brief Johnny Anderson, 18, of Chicago, has been charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of attempted armed robbery. He was arrested Wednesday morning in the 1900 block of S. Archer Avenue. Police say Anderson was identified in connection to three robberies on Feb. 20 and an attempted robbery on Feb. 1.



An 18-year-old has been charged with multiple felony counts of armed robbery, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Johnny Anderson, 18, of Chicago, has been charged with three felony counts of robbery with a firearm and one felony count of attempted robbery with a firearm.

Anderson was arrested on Wednesday around 10:55 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Archer Avenue.

He was identified as an offender who participated in the armed robbery of a 39-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man in the 2800 block of W. 59th Street on Feb. 20.

Anderson was also identified as an offender who participated in an attempted armed robbery of a 41-year-old man in the 6500 block of S. Laflin Street on Feb. 1.

Johnny Anderson, 18