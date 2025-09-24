Expand / Collapse search

Chicago teen charged in armed robberies of 3 men, police say

By Lauren Westphal
Published  September 24, 2025 8:29pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Johnny Anderson, 18, of Chicago, has been charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of attempted armed robbery.
    • He was arrested Wednesday morning in the 1900 block of S. Archer Avenue.
    • Police say Anderson was identified in connection to three robberies on Feb. 20 and an attempted robbery on Feb. 1.

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old has been charged with multiple felony counts of armed robbery, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Johnny Anderson, 18, of Chicago, has been charged with three felony counts of robbery with a firearm and one felony count of attempted robbery with a firearm.

Anderson was arrested on Wednesday around 10:55 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Archer Avenue.

He was identified as an offender who participated in the armed robbery of a 39-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man in the 2800 block of W. 59th Street on Feb. 20. 

Anderson was also identified as an offender who participated in an attempted armed robbery of a 41-year-old man in the 6500 block of S. Laflin Street on Feb. 1.

Johnny Anderson, 18

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyChicagoNews