18-year-old charged with carjacking woman in the Loop

A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Loop.

Devonte Ladd, 18, was arrested hours after he allegedly took a vehicle from a 20-year-old woman at gunpoint in the first block of Marble Place, police said.

Police took Ladd into custody at 11:15 p.m. in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Ladd is due in bond court Thursday.