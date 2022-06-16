18-year-old charged with carjacking woman in the Loop
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Loop.
Devonte Ladd, 18, was arrested hours after he allegedly took a vehicle from a 20-year-old woman at gunpoint in the first block of Marble Place, police said.
Police took Ladd into custody at 11:15 p.m. in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Ladd is due in bond court Thursday.