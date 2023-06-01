18-year-old fatally shot man inside vehicle on Chicago's South Side: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a 39-year-old man in Greater Grand Crossing earlier this year.

Demarcus Turner, 18, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder (other forcible felony), one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

According to police, Turner allegedly shot and killed a 39-year-old man on March 14, who was inside a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Eberhart.

Turner was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.