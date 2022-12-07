18-year-old found shot in stomach, seriously injured in South Side home

An 18-year-old is in serious condition after being shot in the stomach on the South Side Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was found inside a home in the 1100 block of West 104th Street around 10:51 a.m. in the Fernwood neighborhood.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

Officials say the shooting is under investigation. There are no further details available at this time and no one is in custody.