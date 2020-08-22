18-year-old indicted on federal charges for Uptown carjacking

An 18-year-old man was indicted on federal charges for an alleged carjacking last month in Uptown on the North Side.

Michael Pearson, of Chicago, was charged with one count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois.

Pearson allegedly stole a 2006 Buick Lucerne at gunpoint, forcing two people out and firing a gun in the process, prosecutors said. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Pearson faces up to life in prison for the gun charge and could see up to 15 years for the carjacking charge, prosecutors said. He is currently in custody.

The investigation fell under Operation Legend, a federal initiative to fight gun violence in cities nationwide, including Chicago.

OPERATION LEGEND RESULTS IN 61 ARRESTS IN CHICAGO

FEDERAL AGENTS HIT THE STREETS OF CHICAGO AS HOMICIDES SPIKE

Advertisement

ATF AGENT OPENS FIRE ON CARJACKER ON CHICAGO'S WEST SIDE