ATF agent opens fire on carjacker on Chicago's West Side

A federal agent opened fire on a would-be carjacker Friday in Austin on the West Side.

The agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) witnessed the attempted carjacking about 6:15 p.m. at Madison Street and Austin Boulevard, according to Kimberly Nerheim, spokeswoman for the Chicago Field Division of the ATF.

The agent identified himself, pulled out a gun and fired shots, Nerheim said. He missed the suspect, who fled the scene.

No one was injured during the incident, Nerheim said.

The agent who fired his gun is permanently stationed in Chicago and not affiliated with Operation Legend a Justice Department initiative that has sent over 200 federal agents to Chicago to combat a “sudden surge in violent crime” in cities across the United States.

The ATF is investigating the shooting incident, Nerheim said.

PORTLAND'S MAYOR TEAR-GASSED BY U.S. AGENTS AS PROTESTS CONTINUE

Advertisement

VIOLENCE, PROTESTS, ARRIVAL OF FEDERAL AGENTS PUT CHICAGO ON EDGE

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS MALCOLM SUBBAN SHOWS SUPPORT FOR BLACK LIVES MATTER BEFORE OILERS GAME