18-year-old man arrested in connection to Burbank, Chicago carjackings

An 18-year-old man was arrested this week in connection to two carjackings that occurred in Burbank and Chicago last month.

The man, who was not identified, was charged with two counts of vehicular hijacking and one count of aggravated use of a firearm.

According to police, the man allegedly took a car at gunpoint from a 55-year-old woman in the 9000 block of South Greenwood Avenue on July 21. About an hour later, he was allegedly involved in the carjacking of a 47-year-old woman in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue in Burbank.

Police arrested him on Thursday and charged him accordingly.

No additional information was made available.