Chicago crime: Teen shot, killed in South Side home, police say

A teenager was shot and killed inside a home on the city’s South Side Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of South Paulina Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 9 a.m., the 18-year-old male victim was inside the residence when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said.

The victim died at the scene.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim.

No offenders are in custody in connection with the shooting.

It was unclear exactly what led to the incident.