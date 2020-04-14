18th employee contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s office

Two more employees at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 18.

One employee worked in the Criminal Department at the Domestic Violence Courthouse, 555 W. Harrison St., and last reported for work on March 18, according to a statement from Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. The other employee worked in District 4, 1500 Maybrook Dr. in Maywood, and last worked March 20.

One of the two employees is hospitalized and the other is self-quarantining at home, the statement said.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the clerk’s office were reported March 25.