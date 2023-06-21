City Council members demand answers after CPD chief not interviewed for superintendent role

Nineteen members of the City Council want to know why the Chicago Police Department's Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott was apparently not interviewed in person by a group screening candidates for the superintendent's job.

The leader of the screening group insists their process is fair and will be transparent when completed.

The 19 City Council members who signed the letter wrote of their deep "disappointment" and "dismay" at Chief McDermott's treatment.

"Chief McDermott was one of my district commanders, and I mean would do an excellent job. Any time I called him, he was there. And so I had to wonder why someone who's third in command didn't get an interview," said Ald. David Moore of the 17th Ward.

"I was quite surprised by that, just given his record, his rank within the police force, and how well respected he is," said Ald. Nicole Lee of the 11th Ward.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

As fans of Chief McDermott's demanded a public explanation from the group screening the 53 applicants for the job of Chicago police superintendent, the president of the newly created group, officially called the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, declined to answer questions in detail, promising to say more next month when they will recommend three candidates for Mayor Brandon Johnson to consider.

"Immediately when this process concludes, we will release more information on that. It is inappropriate for us to speak on that while the process is ongoing. When it is over, we will release as much information as possible, be as transparent as possible," said president of the commission Anthony Driver.

Driver would not even confirm whether McDermott had applied for the top cop job.