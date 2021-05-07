19-year-old charged with looting downtown business in August

article

A 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the widespread downtown looting in August.

Careu Broach of Matteson was arrested Thursday after allegedly burglarizing and looting a business on Aug. 10 in the 100 block of North State Street, Chicago police said.

He was charged with one count each of burglary and looting by an individual, police said.

Broach is expected to appear in court Friday.

Further information was not available.