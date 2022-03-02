19-year-old ejected from car, critically injured in Chicago crash
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was ejected from a car during a crash in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood Wednesday.
Chicago police said a 19-year-old man was driving a silver sedan in the 700 block of east 103rd Street just after 4 a.m., when he lost control.
The car struck a boulder and the man was ejected, police said.
The 19-year-old sustained a neck injury, along with multiple abrasions, police said.
The driver was taken to the University Chicago Hospital in critical, but stable condition.